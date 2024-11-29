Al-Adhayleh Participates In High-Level Ministerial Conference On Women, Peace And Security

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 29 (Petra)-- Under the theme "Enhancing Protection and Comprehensive Response to the Needs of Women in Conflict Zones: Women Facing Wars," Ambassador Amjad Al-Adayleh, Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, took part in the activities of the Fourth High-Level Ministerial on Women, Peace, and Security, which was organized by the arab League and lasted for two days.Al-Adayleh emphasized during his participation as a keynote speaker in the conference's fourth session that Jordan recognizes, believes in, and incorporates into its national strategies and government programs the promotion of women's role as a key partner in achieving sustainable peace and enhancing security and societal peace. Based on this, the first Jordanian national plan was prepared and developed in 2017 to to implement Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.In the report of the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the first Jordanian national plan, he emphasized that the Kingdom is one of the leading nations in creating and developing national plans pertaining to women in accordance with the general national framework and helps achieve accomplishments at the level of strategic goals.In this regard, he reviewed with the heads of Arab delegations the existence and growth in the quality of Jordanian women's participation in various roles in the military and civil sectors as well as their involvement in UN peacekeeping missions, pointing out that the Council of Ministers approved the second national plan 2022-2025 and that the National Committee for Women's Affairs and a number of supporting partners and under the supervision of the Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment.The Jordanian government is eager to adopt a participatory approach with all national bodies representing the National Coalition concerned with UN Resolution 1325, which includes a group of government institutions, security and military sectors, and civil society organizations in its membership, Al-Adayleh said.Ambassador Al-Adayleh addressed questions about the Jordanian experience and plans to enhance the role of women in the interactive framework with the attendees. He emphasized that the Jordanian government is making a serious effort to improve transparency and accountability, unify efforts, prevent duplication, and exchange and integrate experiences.