NCHR Participates In Global Alliance Of National Human Rights Institutions Meeting

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra)-- The National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR) took part at the the meeting of the Executive Office of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions in the capital of Qatar, Doha. The NCHR was represented by the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Samar Al-Hajj Hassan, and the Commissioner for Promotion, Nidal Muqabla.In a press release on Friday, the Center clarified that the 16 members of the Global Alliance's Executive Office, who represent four continents, are tasked with discussing matters that are relevant to the work of the Alliance's member national human rights institutions.It clarified that this meeting is a crucial chance to assess how well the Alliance's plan is being implemented and to hear updates from the regional network leaders regarding successes, obstacles, and potential future developments. In addition to discussing the financial report and updates from the Subcommittee on Accreditation (SCA), it features updates from Alliance partners like the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the United Nations Development Program.A thorough report on the accomplishments of the Asia-Pacific Forum, which she heads and which consists of 28 national institutions from Asia, the Pacific, and the Americas, was provided by Al-Hajj Hassan.She emphasized the meeting's significance as a forum for fostering global discourse and creating enduring alliances among national institutions, both of which support the global human rights system.