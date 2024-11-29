Celebrate History With Russell Lloyd's Latest Book, DONKEY's PLACE A Tribute To Camden, New Jersey's Culinary Icon.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DONKEY'S PLACE

An Ode to an Iconic New Jersey Institution, Generations of Patrons, and the Legendary "DONKEY" Cheesesteak

CAMDEN TOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author Russell Lloyd pays homage to a beloved Camden institution in his latest book, DONKEY'S PLACE. This is a heartfelt tribute to the Lucas family legacy and their ionic establishment, DONKEY'S PLACE. Established in 1943 by Leon "Donkey" Lucas, an Olympic pugilist known for a mind-blowing knockout punch, DONKEY'S PLACE generates returning customers spanning three generations and transcends New Jersey as a regional icon restaurant. The book, available now, celebrates almost eight decades of tradition, flavor, and the enduring Camden spirit that lives on through every cheesesteak served.This book focuses on the early history of DONKEY'S PLACE in Camden, NJ. The inspiring story of the cheesesteak and a man named Leon Lucas, who changed the course of a food restaurant's history in New Jersey. He is known for his distinct recipe, which "Donkey" envisioned as authentic for the city. Moreover, he invented a sandwich locals and visitors recognize as a taste of Camden's Soul. The Lucas family preserved and continued his legacy at the historical landmark in Camden and the newly added branches of Medford and Mount Holly, NJ.In DONKEY'S PLACE, author Russell Lloyd focuses on taste and its story. Long-time patrons fondly recall their first visit with parents or grandparents to taste Donkey's sandwiches. This book does that: it takes the reader on a detailed journey from when Donkey first got punched in the boxing ring to his legendary recipes that have left a lasting memory on New Jersey's food culture.One of the most famous fighters in American history was Leon Lucas, referred to as 'Donkey' because his punch's power was equal to a donkey kick's force. His athletic ability inside the boxing ring took him to the 1928 Olympics, where he won a New Jersey medal and was recognized in the state's sports history. However, his passion was not limited to the boxing ring; Donkey channeled his competitive spirit into his Camden restaurant, where his enthusiasm for flavor created a one-of-a-kind cheesesteak that justly earned the town's admiration. Friends and people from all parts of the community flocked to the heart of Camden to taste the delicious food and receive the friendly service of the Lucas family.In further detail, Lloyd's book properly narrates Leon Lucas' story. It gives the reader a clear picture of a man who was not only talented and athletic, a businessman and an entrepreneur, but also a man who was devoted entirely to society. This fascinating biography tells how adversity and determination transformed an ordinary sandwich store into a legendary business. In an effortless conversational style with personal reminiscences, DONKEY'S PLACE relates how Leon has moved from the fighting arena to the restaurant; it brings alive for readers why this local hero is still loved and respected.It also provides a historical overview of Camden, a city that had once thrived on industry and was home to a tough neighborhood. Camden has gone through its fair share of troubled economic times in the decades, and DONKEY'S PLACE has stood the test, and it continues to do so today while evolving with its city. This cause alone makes the story of Donkey's Place represent the spirit that has characterized Camden to this day. Through his investigation of Camden's history, Lloyd offers readers a sense of place and the narratives of people living there.The Lucas family has run this restaurant and has kept the cheesesteak recipe the same since 1943. Consisting of tender beef, American cheese, and an exclusive blend of spices in a soft poppy seed roll, it steadily sets DONKEY'S PLACE signature sandwich, attracting patrons from across the region. Aside from that, Lloyd's book not only solely embarks on the appreciation of this famous dish but gives readers a glimpse of its traditions, the craft behind it, and obsession in merely every portion.The DONKEY'S PLACE book is a historical treasure, and while this is true, at its core, it is a very BOYISH love letter to Camden and its people. The book will appeal to anyone who wants to return to DONKEY'S PLACE in both body and spirit and will remind readers of the warmth of that home, the joy of the food there, and the beauty of the tradition that carries on the name and the work. To the loyal customers or those who have recently discovered Lloyd's book, it brings out the true nature of the food establishment, which is not just about the food being served but people's memories, historical eras, and a symbol of a community's comeback.The Lucas family has expanded their reach, opening additional locations in Medford, NJ, and Mount Holly, NJ, so that even more people can share in the tradition of DONKEY'S PLACE. This expansion reflects the love and passion that fuels Donkey's Place and the commitment to keep Leon's legacy alive for future generations.About the AuthorNew Jersey history and culture writer Russell Lloyd wrote DONKEY'S PLACE, especially for the Lucas family and the even broader family of customers who have helped turn DONKEY'S PLACE into a legendary eatery. Innovatively, author Lloyd establishes a connection with his readers, making history real between the history and the readers. He educates and makes people feel like they want to eat something representing the state of New Jersey.Book Details:Title: DONKEY'S PLACE.Author: Russell Lloyd.Genre: Biography/Culinary History.Release Date: November 10, 2022.ISBN-10: 1663245517.ISBN-13: 978-1663245519.Publisher: iUniverseWhere to Buy: DONKEY'S PLACE is available now and can be purchased on Amazon or by visiting the website russelllloydauthor

Natalie Jhonson

Authors Publishing House

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.