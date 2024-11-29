Uihlein Overcomes Challenging Day To Keep Lead Going Into Final Round At International Series Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Peter Uihlein will have another crack at winning his second International Series title tomorrow after he took the third-round lead in the US$2.5 million International Series Qatar.

The American birdied the final two holes at Doha Club to make up for a fairly lacklustre day by his high standards, recording a one-under-par 71 for a 13-under aggregate and one-shot lead over countryman Zach Bauchou.

Bauchou returned a 70 and is three ahead of Italian Stefano Mazzoli, who aced the par-three 17th, for a 69 and Gaganjeet Bhullar from India, also in with a 69.

South African Louis Oosthuizen and Suteepat Prateeptienchai from Thailand are tied for fifth on eight under following rounds of 71 and 70 respectively.

Uihlein began the day two ahead of Bauchou and that was the margin at the turn. He made birdie on the first but on another difficult, windy day with firm and fast greens more birdies where hard to come by. He made bogeys on three and 14 before his fine finish.

He said:“It was hard. I'm pleased, I mean, I hit 16 greens so my two bogeys were on the greens that I missed. So other than that it was pretty steady. I don't feel like I was really ever out of position, and yeah it was a tough day, I mean, really tough.

“You know, it blew all day yesterday, blew all night and morning, so it was only going to get crispier. So, the greens definitely felt like they had a little bit more bite to them today, and it was tough to get close.”

Uihlein is in the running to win The International Series Rankings with just one more event remaining, next week's PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers. He is currently in fourth place and could overtake the leader John Catlin from the Unites States with a win.