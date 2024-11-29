(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Creative Bioarray Launches Caco-2 Permeability Assay to Enhance Drug Discovery and Development

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Bioarray, a leading provider of innovative solutions for drug discovery, proudly announces the launch of its Caco-2 permeability assay , a cutting-edge tool designed to facilitate the evaluation of drug absorption and bioavailability in early-stage drug development. This new assay is poised to significantly aid researchers and developers seeking to streamline their lead optimization processes.Drug absorption and bioavailability are critical factors in determining the efficacy of pharmaceutical compounds. The Caco-2 cell line model, derived from human intestinal epithelial cells, is widely recognized in the industry for its predictive capabilities concerning the intestinal absorption of drug candidates. By using Creative Bioarray's Caco-2 permeability assay, pharmaceutical companies can gain invaluable insights into how well their compounds will be absorbed in the human body, thus informing their drug development strategies.“The introduction of our Caco-2 permeability assay represents a significant advancement in our commitment to support the pharmaceutical industry's quest for effective drug candidates,” said Hannah Cole, the marketing director at Creative Bioarray.“By providing researchers with reliable permeability data, we are helping them to identify promising drug candidates early in the development process and optimize their lead compounds more efficiently.”The Caco-2 permeability assay offered by Creative Bioarray involves the cultivation of Caco-2 cells in a transwell system, allowing for the measurement of drug transport across a monolayer of cells, simulating the human intestinal barrier. This assay not only provides information about passive diffusion but also delivers details about potential active transport mechanisms, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of a compound's absorption profile.One of the primary advantages of this assay is its ability to streamline the drug discovery process. By determining the permeability of leads early on, researchers can prioritize compounds that exhibit favorable absorption characteristics and reduce the risk of late-stage failures. This proactive approach not only saves time but also conserves resources, allowing for more efficient allocation of research and development efforts.Creative Bioarray's Caco-2 permeability assay is part of a broader portfolio of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of the pharmaceutical industry. The company is committed to delivering high-quality data and exceptional customer service to enhance the drug development landscape.As the pharmaceutical industry continues to face challenges in bringing new drugs to market, tools like the Caco-2 permeability assay will play a crucial role in expediting the drug discovery process. By leveraging this advanced assay, researchers can gain a competitive edge and contribute to the development of safe and effective therapeutic agents for patients worldwide.About Creative BioarrayCreative Bioarray is a leading global provider of innovative assays and services for drug discovery and development. With a focus on delivering high-quality solutions, the company supports researchers and pharmaceutical companies in the quest for safe and effective therapeutic agents.

