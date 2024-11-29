Announcement On The Decisions Of The Green Bondholders' Meeting Of AUGA Group, AB, Held On November 28, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At the initiative of AUGA group, AB (hereinafter – the Company), bondholders holding more than 1/10 of all Bonds, and the trustee of the bondholders, UAB 'AUDIFINA' (hereinafter – the Trustee), a meeting of bondholders of the Company's issue, ISIN LT0000404238 (hereinafter – Bonds), was held on 28 November 2024, by the decision of the Trustee.

Draft resolutions and results of the bondholders' meeting:

Regarding the existence of an Event of Default – failure to rectify the breach of covenants. A vote was held on whether to confirm, that the failure by the Company to rectify the breach of covenants during the remediation term of 6 (six) months constitutes an Event of Default under the Prospectus and Final Terms. The decision of the meeting is considered adopted.

Regarding the Early Mandatory Redemption of the Bonds due to occurrence of the Events of Default(s). A vote was held on whether to request the Early Mandatory Redemption of the Bonds immediately on the date respective decision is passed by the Bondholders of the Company. If the Bonds are not redeemed immediately, the Trustee is authorised to start the enforcement from the Collateral (as defined in the Prospectus and Final Terms). The decision of the meeting is considered not adopted.

Regarding the non-correction of financial covenants being considered non-material. A vote was held on whether the failure to correct the Company's non-compliance with the financial covenants within the specified 6-month correction period is considered a non-material breach by the Company, and therefore, there is no need to take measures to protect the rights of the Bondholders. The decision of the meeting is considered not adopted.

According to the decisions made at the meeting, the redemption date of the Bonds remains 17 December 2024.

More detailed information about the meeting of Bondholders is available on the official website of the Company: ; also, the Trustee informs the bondholders separately: #viesi-pranesimai

