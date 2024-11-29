Adair Family Foundation Uses AI To Revolutionize STEM Pipeline Development In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Adair Family Foundation launched the Las Vegas STEM Pipeline Initiative, uniting leaders like UNLV President Dr. Whitfield to address STEM workforce gaps in Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Adair Family Foundation is transforming how STEM pipeline initiatives are designed and executed by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools. During the Las Vegas STEM Pipeline Dinner held at The Stirling Club on Friday November 15, 2024, AI played a pivotal role in streamlining discussions and enhancing collaboration among key healthcare educators, policymakers, and community leaders.







The Adair Family Foundation introducing the Las Vegas STEM Pipeline Initiative

For example, using Plaud software and hardware, paired with the latest iPhone technology, the foundation enabled participants to stay fully engaged in the moment while AI autonomously dictated the meeting. Within hours of the meeting's conclusion, attendees received an outline of key discussion points, actionable items, and follow-up tasks-eliminating the lag time that often hinders traditional collaborative efforts.

“AI has allowed us to rethink how we collaborate,” said Dr. Luther Adair II, Director of the Adair Family Foundation.“By leveraging this technology, we can focus on meaningful discussions while AI ensures that nothing is lost in translation. This approach streamlines the way we develop the Las Vegas STEM pipeline and makes it more efficient than ever.”

Key Achievements of the AI-Powered Meeting:

. Instant Meeting Summaries: AI-generated summaries provided clear action items and takeaways for attendees immediately after the event.

. Enhanced Engagement: Attendees, including educators and students from UNLV School of Medicine, Congressman Steven Horsford's Office, Senator Dina Neal and local community leaders, were able to focus on brainstorming and collaboration rather than note-taking.

. Focused Action Plans: The AI-enabled process ensured that all critical issues were captured, creating a clear roadmap for next steps in addressing healthcare workforce shortages in the valley. We plan to engage STEM NOLA for guidance in this initiative. They have been successful in creating STEM PIPELINES and events throughout the Southeast United States and in New York. We plan to provide exposure to medicine and STEM fields in any academic environment possible for early learners beginning with key Clark County Public Schools. Finally, we plan to support other partner pipeline initiatives in the Valley and measure the results.

Addressing the Healthcare Workforce Shortage

The Las Vegas STEM Pipeline Dinner brought together key stakeholders to tackle one of the region's most pressing issues: the growing shortage of healthcare professionals. Using AI-driven tools, the event succeeded in fostering collaboration between educators, policymakers, and healthcare leaders to build sustainable pathways for students from Pre-K to graduate school into meaningful healthcare careers.

“This meeting was a success not only because of the technology but because it brought the right people to the table,” Dr. Adair added.“AI helped us stay organized and focused on what matters: creating solutions for our community.”

Looking Ahead

The Adair Family Foundation plans to continue using AI to enhance future STEM pipeline initiatives. The next phase includes expanding outreach programs, building stronger partnerships, and incorporating AI-driven tools into mentorship programs and school engagement efforts.

