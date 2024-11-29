1501'S Luh Ceo Releases His Debut Self-Titled Album“LUH CEO” On Black Friday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUH CEO ALBUM COVER

LUH CEO ALBUM TRACK LIST

Mississippi artist Luh Ceo released his debut self-titled album "LUH CEO". The 11-track album showcases his growth & versatility as a newcomer in the rap game.

MARKS, MS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dekorius Robinzine, known professionally as Luh Ceo , has emerged as a notable figure in the industry. Recognized for his play on words and theatrical storytelling, Luh Ceo has developed a distinctive sound. His lyrics often draw from his life experiences in the streets of Dallas and Marks. Despite challenging beginnings, he excelled academically, graduating with honors this past spring. Luh Ceo cites artists like Rylo Rodriguez, Money Bagg Yo, No Capp, and Lil Baby as his inspirations, and his work reflects his roots in Marks, Mississippi and Dallas, Texas.Luh Ceo signed with 1501 Certified Entertainment, a label founded by Houston's Carl Crawford, in the fall of 2023. Since then, he has released his viral single“Industry Freestyle" and his first mixtape, 'Youngest In Charge'. At 18, Luh Ceo has toured with Soulja Boy, That Mexican OT, and 42 Dugg, and has opened for artists such as Da Baby. His self-titled album 'LUH CEO' marks his debut album and first official project with 1501.“The vibe is turnt and two-dimensional with different subject matters,” Luh Ceo commented regarding the album.”I'm only getting bigger and better as an artist. This project will be remembered as one of my best because I really sat and thought everything through and gave it my all.”The self-titled album 'LUH CEO' was released on Black Friday to promote Black art on a significant day of consumer spending. The album features 11 tracks, including previously released singles and new music, solidifying Luh Ceo's position as a signed artist in the music industry. Fan favorites such as 'Industry Freestyle', 'Who is You', 'Big Booty', 'In Too Deep 2 (feat. HoneyKomb Brazy), and 'Never Lackin' are included on the track list. The album also includes new upbeat records that cater to the ladies such as 'I Aint Lyin' and 'Damn She Fine' giving Luh Ceo's fans a diverse project to listen to. The album was produced by Louis, King Jay, 93 Meexhie, Travis Moore, Aye Doe Doe, Stevo, Xcaine, Beat Demons, SGT J, Kadiduzit, and RBT.Luh Ceo is currently touring with 42 Dugg. Here are the tour dates and locations:- 11/29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom- 12/3 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues- 12/6 - Austin, TX - Regal Rooms- 12/7 - Houston, TX - Taylors- 12/8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Vanburen- 12/20 - Albuquerque, NM - The Jam Spot- 12/28 - Pomona, CA - The Fox TheaterFor media inquiries or to attend a show as official media, please email publicity@1501ent

