(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LYON, France – China's of public security and state councilor Wang Xiaohong met with president Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi and secretary-general Valdecy Urquiza at the General Secretariat headquarters.

During his visit, minister Wang signed a 'Declaration of Intent' to enhance cooperation with INTERPOL across operational and capacity building.

Minister Wang and his delegation, which included vice minister of public security Xu Datong, the Chinese ambassador to France Lu Shaye, and head of NCB Beijing and executive committee delegate for Asia Wang Yong, were briefed on INTERPOL's range of policing capabilities in tackling all forms of transnational organized crime.

In recent years, China's ministry of public security has provided support for a range of operational activities including Trigger Salvo (illicit firearms), First Light (telecommunications fraud and business email compromise) and Golden Strike (environmental crime).

China also supports the INTERPOL Financial Assistance for Secondments (I-FASP) programme, which supports geographical and gender diversity at the General Secretariat. To date China has funded secondments from 16 unrepresented and underrepresented member countries from all regions.

The post China signs 'Declaration of Intent' with INTERPOL appeared first on Caribbean News Global .