USPTO Patent Issued To ZMBIZI For“Context

ZMBIZI, a leader in the rewards-based mobile sector, is proud to announce its USPTO issued Patent designed to revolutionize consumer engagement through an innovative rewards ecosystem. This patented system, developed by ZMBIZI, and first filed in 2019 enables context-aware recommendations that reward users for interacting with applications, providing a significant opportunity for enhanced user engagement, retention, and monetization for companies across sectors.

ZMBIZI's patent, covering“context-aware systems and methods for selecting smartphone applications and awarding reward points,” introduces a unique approach that combines user experience optimization with a built-in rewards wallet. This technology allows companies in Fintech, Healthtech, Adtech, and Edtech to engage users through a one-stop“rewards-based super app platform,” offering both financial inclusivity and elevated engagement.

“Our patented system sets a new standard in consumer rewards,” said Alpesh Patel, Founder of ZMBIZI.“This technology offers partners the ability to increase consumer interaction through a proprietary reward wallet, enhancing customer loyalty and satisfaction with a seamless, value-driven experience. As the smartphone market continues to grow, our platform offers scalability and profitability potential for companies looking to leverage a robust rewards-based model. There are billions of Smartphone users globally who should be rewarded for their on screen usage. We are proud to now have the USPTO issue and grant this Patent”

Key Features of ZMBIZI's Patented Reward System :



Context-Aware Recommendations : Delivers app and service recommendations based on real-time user context, improving user relevance and engagement.

Inbuilt Rewards Wallet : Users earn reward points for activities such as searching, shopping, and subscribing, which are redeemable through both virtual and physical debit cards.

Advanced Personalization through Machine Learning : The patent employs a machine learning engine to adjust app recommendations based on changing user preferences and behavior patterns. This dynamic adaptation ensures the most relevant applications are prominently presented to users.

Versatile User Contexts : The system incorporates physical and virtual locations, user biometrics, and a broad set of application types (from banking to health and fitness apps). This versatility supports real-time, context-aware recommendations that are always aligned with the user's current state and needs. Strategic Partnership Potential : Designed to integrate with partners in various sectors, enabling cross-industry collaborations that enhance user engagement.

The ZMBIZI Patent offers companies a valuable asset in an era where consumer attention is critical to brand growth and sustainability. The Patented offering was first launched at CES in 2020 and validated through actual product availability to consumers to prove the proof of concept. The Patent is primed to serve a global market of billions, driving engagement and fostering financial inclusion.