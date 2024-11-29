Gurugram: Wanted Gangster Shot Dead In Police Encounter (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Nov 29 (IANS) A wanted gangster was shot dead in an encounter by a joint team comprising a special task force (STF) from Bihar and a Crime Branch team of the Gurugram Police during the early hours on Friday.

The accused had also demanded extortion from Janata Dal (United) MLA Pankaj Mishra and a case was registered against him in this regard at the Sitamarhi Police Station in Bihar, police said.

The police team recovered three pistols, four live cartridges, 17 empty shells, one bullet, a motorcycle and other items from the accused.

According to the police, the encounter was executed during the early hours of Friday. The gangster Saroj Rai, hailing from Sitamarhi in Bihar, faced 33 cases involving serious crimes like murder, arms act, and extortion, among others registered against him in Bihar and other states and was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh announced by the Bihar Police.

According to the police, a crime branch team received specific inputs about the presence of the accused carrying illegal weapons with him and roaming on a motorcycle in places like Mewat and Sohna, Tauru and coming towards Gurugram to execute a crime in the city.

Following this, a special team was formed headed by Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) to nab the accused. The police team reached the spot and installed barricades to nab the accused.

"During this, a motorcycle was seen coming from Tauru Road near Bar Gurjar Chowki area at a very high speed. The police teams blocked the entire road with their vehicles and signalled the motorcyclist to stop with the help of reflectors, but he could not stop and turned his motorcycle towards the hill area.

The accused motorcycle slipped and fell. They then started running towards the hill while firing indiscriminately at the police team. The police repeatedly warned both the accused to stop and surrender, but both of them kept firing continuously," Varun Dahiya said.

During this firing, two bullets hit the bulletproof jackets of police officers, and one bullet hit the left hand of a Bihar Police constable. The police team fired warning shots at the accused to control them. The bullet hit Saroj Rai and he fell to the ground, the ACP added.

Meanwhile, another accused took advantage of the situation and managed to escape through the bushes. The injured policeman and accused Saroj Rai, were taken to the hospital for treatment, where Saroj was declared dead while the constable was undergoing treatment.

"Based on the evidence obtained from the crime scene in this matter, a case under Sections 121(1), 132, 221, 109, 111, 3(5) BNS & 25(1-B)a, 27 ARMS ACT was registered at the Kherki Daula Police Station in Gurugram.