Antibiotics And Antimycotics Market Size To Hit $91.54 Billion, Globally At 5.2% CAGR By 2031 - Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Antibiotics and Antimycotics Market Strategies, Top Players, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast is observing significant growth owing to the surging prevalence of infectious diseases, and ongoing funding and research and development initiatives.

The antibiotics and antimycotics market analysis sheds light on a wide range of drugs used for the treatment of bacterial and fungal infections that are expected to contribute to the market strength in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.









Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth : The antibiotics and antimycotics market is expected to reach US$ 91.54 billion by 2031 from US$ 61.20 billion in 2023; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Antibiotics and antimycotics are the drugs used for the treatment and management of various bacterial and fungal infections, respectively. These are among the most prescribed drug classes globally.



2. Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases : Infectious diseases are caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, fungi, and toxic substances of biological origin. As per ReAct Group 2022 report, every year 77 million deaths (i.e., 13.6% of total deaths) reported across the world were linked to bacterial infection, excluding tuberculosis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tuberculosis (TB) ranks 13th among the most common causes of death and 2nd among the most frequent infectious diseases, after COVID-19, globally. As per WHO data, 1.3 million people (including 214,000 people affected by HIV) succumbed to TB in 2022. Its estimations also state that 10.6 million people in the world had TB in 2022, including 1.3 million children, 3.5 million women, and 5.8 million men. 30 countries with high TB burdens accounted for 86–90% of new TB cases that year. Eight countries comprised two-thirds of the total, with India leading the way, followed by the Philippines, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and South Africa, respectively. Rifampin, isoniazid, pyrazinamide, and ethambutol are the prominent antibiotics approved by the US FDA for the treatment of Mycobacterium tuberculosis infections.



Further, increasing fungal infections are among the significant concerns affecting a vast number of people in the world. According to the Global Action Fund for Fungal Infections (GAFFI) 2024, every year, more than 80 million people are estimated to be at high risk of acquiring a fungal disease; approximately 6.55 million patients develop life-threatening fungal infections each year, whereas 3.75 million people succumb to death due to these server conditions. Azoles and amphotericin B are a few of the common antimycotics used for the treatment of fungal infections globally. Thus, the rising prevalence of various bacterial and fungal infections creates a significant need for antibiotics and antimycotics across the world.

3. Ongoing Funding and Research & Development Initiatives: Companies in the antibiotics and antimycotics market are making continuous efforts to develop new products or update the existing ones, and to raise funds for drug development and clinical studies. Initiatives and support from private and government organizations also drive evolution in antibiotics and antimycotics. A few of the recent developments that took place in the market in recent years are mentioned below.



In September 2024, F2G, a UK-based biopharmaceutical company, completed a US$ 100-million financing round to conduct the late-stage development and commercialization of olorofim, a novel oral antifungal therapy for invasive aspergillosis and other invasive fungal infections.

In June 2024, the Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership (GARDP) and Bugworks Research Inc signed a collaborative agreement for jointly developing an innovative compound termed BWC0977. This candidate exhibits a broad-spectrum antibiotic activity against multidrug-resistant bacteria responsible for life-threatening infections. In June 2023, BioVersys became the first European company to receive funding for its clinical trials through the AMR Action Fund. This fund operates as the world's second-largest foundation that aims to promote medical research; it is expected to support the launch of 2–4 antimicrobials to combat drug resistance in bacteria by 2030.

4. Geographical Insights : In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



