Couple From Bajaur Killed In Karachi After Exile Over Love Marriage

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident, a couple originally from Bajaur was shot dead in Karachi's Old City area for marrying by choice.



The victims, identified as Attaullah, son of Pir Muhammad Khan, and his wife Rahadiya alias Samreen, daughter of Muhammad Gul, were gunned down near the Mewa Shah Mosque by unidentified assailants on Thursday, according to reports.

SHO Napier Police Station revealed that the couple had married for love two years ago, a decision that led to their exile by a local jirga (tribal council).



After fleeing Bajaur, they initially settled in Lahore before relocating to Karachi. They resided near the Mewa Shah Mosque in the Lyari area, having previously stayed at a private hotel in the neighborhood.

The couple had traveled to Lyari from a shopping mall near Clifton's Sea View in a rickshaw when armed attackers on motorcycles intercepted them and opened fire. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Initially, the identity of the female victim remained unknown, but later that night, she was confirmed as Rahadiya. The police have registered a case against unidentified gunmen on the complaint of Attaullah's cousin, Asfandyar. Authorities have begun an investigation and launched efforts to apprehend the attackers.

