ECG Devices Global Market Report 2024: Market Size To Reach $11.02 Billion By 2028

What might be the ECG Devices Market Size in 2024 and How Rapid is the Market Growth?

The ecg devices market size has seen substantial growth in recent years and this trend is expected to continue. It is estimated that the market will grow from $5.88 billion in 2023 to $6.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.4%. It will grow to $11.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. This growth in the historic period can predominantly be attributed to the prevalence of cardiovascular disease, an aging population, increasing diagnostic and monitoring needs, robust growth in the healthcare infrastructure, as well as the emergence of telemedicine and remote monitoring, and a shift towards home-based healthcare.

What Are the Key Factors Driving the ECG Devices Market Growth?

The incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of the ECG devices market. Cardiovascular disease is perhaps one of the most common of all health problems and is globally the leading cause of death. An electrocardiogram ECG or EKG measures the electrical signal from the heart to check for various cardiac diseases. Electrodes are placed on the chest to record the electrical signals sent by the heart that cause it to beat. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the primary cause of death for men, women, as well as people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. Every 33 seconds a person in the United States succumbs to cardiovascular disease and about 695,000 people in the US passed away from heart disease in 2021. Consequently, it is the increase in cardiovascular diseases such as hypertensive heart disease, stroke, peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic heart disease IHD that is expected to drive the growth of the ECG devices market during the forecast period.

Who Are the Major Key Industry Players in the ECG Devices Market?

Companies that have a significant presence in the ecg devices market include GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., CardioNet LLC, Schiller AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic plc, OSI Systems Inc., Shenzhen Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., BPL Medical Technologies Private Limited, Mortara Instrument Inc., General Electric Company, Opto Circuits Limited, Bionet Co. Ltd., Cardiac Science Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Omron Healthcare Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AliveCor Inc., Compumedics Limited, BioTelemetry Inc., Welch Allyn Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Innomed Medical Developing and Manufacturing Ltd., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., Spacelabs Healthcare, Medical International Limited, Shenzhen Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the ECG Devices Market?

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining momentum in the ECG devices market. Companies operating in the ECG devices sector are primarily focused on the development of technologically sophisticated solutions to maintain their competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Royal Philips, a conglomerate corporation based in the Netherlands, launched an at-home 12-lead electrocardiogram ECG solution for use in decentralized clinical trials, enabling clinical trial participants to record data using the PCA 500 ECG patch data recording technology. The body-worn patch in this at-home solution enables compliant 12-lead ECG implementation and the transfer of data securely in near-real-time while eliminating the need for frequent site visits, onsite technicians, or home nurses.

How Is the ECG Devices Market Segmented?

The ecg devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Product: Monitoring ECG Systems, Diagnostic ECG Systems

2 By Technology: Portable ECG Systems, Wireless ECG Systems

3 By Lead Type: Single Lead ECG, 3-6 Lead ECG, 12-Lead ECG

4 By End User: Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Other End-Users

What Are the Regional Insights into the ECG Devices Market?

North America was the largest region in the ECG devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the ECG devices market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the ecg devices market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

