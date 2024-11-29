Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Print Services by Channel, Deployment, - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Managed Print Services Market grew from USD 46.08 billion in 2023 to USD 52.11 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 13.17%, reaching USD 109.60 billion by 2030.



Key growth factors for the MPS market include increasing demand for cloud-based services, the need for stringent information security, and initiatives to curb excessive paper usage. Emerging opportunities can be found in expanding digital and cloud integration, especially with the rising trend of remote working, which necessitates improved connectivity and accessibility to print infrastructure.

However, challenges such as data breaches, high initial costs, and the technical complexity of integrating MPS with legacy systems could hamper market growth.

Innovations in MPS include predictive analytics for maintenance, AI-driven document management, and eco-friendly printing technologies, presenting vast opportunities for research and development. Investing in AI and machine learning can significantly enhance printer fleet management, automating supply orders and predicting maintenance needs.

Recommendations for businesses include focusing on personalized solutions that cater to specific organizational needs and embracing sustainable practices to meet environmental goals, aligning with global sustainability trends.

The market is inherently dynamic, characterized by rapid tech advancements and evolving consumer needs, suggesting a proactive approach to harness technological advancements and maintain competitive advantages. Businesses should continually explore collaborative innovations with tech developers to address pressing security issues and expand cloud capabilities. Engaging in strategic partnerships can also fortify market positioning and expand service offerings.

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Managed Print Services Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include ARC Document Solutions, LLC, Canon, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Ingram Micro Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Lexmark International, Inc., Midshire Business Systems Ltd., Pitney Bowes Inc., Ricoh Company, Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Wipro Limited, and Xerox Corporation.

