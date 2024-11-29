Uruguay’S Industrial Investment Slows Amid Economic Uncertainty

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent industrial survey reveals a projected decrease in machinery and equipment purchases for 2025, signaling a broader trend of reduced investment.



This development has ignited a debate between business leaders and unions, highlighting underlying economic concerns. The Chamber of Industries (CIU ) conducted a survey of 80 member companies between September and October.



The results show a 20% decrease in planned investments for the upcoming year compared to 2024, when measured in US dollars. The decline is primarily attributed to a 14.7% reduction in machinery and equipment spending.



This category represents 71% of total investments. Construction and building renovations also face a 43% cut, accounting for 16% of overall investments.



Interestingly, businesses expressed willingness to increase investment in computer equipment. This suggests a shift towards digital technologies amid broader cost-cutting measures.







The survey identified key obstacles to investment decisions. Domestic demand restrictions topped the list at 53%, followed closely by external demand limitations at 44%.

Business Climate in Uruguay

Other factors included company financial situations, profitability concerns, raw material availability, and financing issues. CIU President Fernando Pache emphasized the importance of the incoming government's labor policies.



He stated that future investment decisions would hinge on the new administration's approach to labor relations. Pache stressed the need for policies developed independently of the national trade union center, PIT-CNT.



These comments sparked outrage from the Confederation of Industrial Unions (CSI). Union leaders viewed the statements as a clear threat to the newly elected government.



They expressed concern about potential risks to future investments and labor relations. The CSI called on business leaders to foster certainty rather than create doubts about future investments.



They urged entrepreneurs to contribute to national industrial development in a climate of certainty. The survey also shed light on the use of investment promotion tools.



In addition, the Investment Law Application Commission (Comap) was the most utilized instrument, with 40% of industrial companies using it.



Other tools included the National Research and Innovation Agency (5%), the Ministry of Industry (4%), and the National Guarantee System (3%). Notably, 43% of surveyed companies did not use any existing investment promotion instruments.



This situation underscores the complex interplay between economic policy, business confidence, and labor relations. As Uruguay navigates these challenges, finding a balance that encourages investment while addressing workers' concerns will be crucial for sustainable economic growth.

