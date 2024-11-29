Russia And China Conduct 9Th Joint Air Patrol Over Sea Of Japan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Chinese and Russian militaries conducted their ninth joint strategic air patrol over the Sea of Japan on Friday, November 29. This patrol is part of their annual military cooperation agreement.

The joint patrol took place following an agreement between the two countries' leaders in March this year to expand strategic cooperation.

Earlier, Hirokazu Matsuno, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, announced that Japan had lodged a protest with Moscow and Beijing over the joint patrols.

Over the past two decades, the Russian and Chinese naval and air forces have conducted more than 80 joint exercises, some of which have included forces from other countries.

In August of the previous year, Russian and Chinese naval ships sailed a combined 7,000 nautical miles through the Pacific Ocean and its surrounding seas, passing along the major islands of Japan in what was seen as a“show of force.”

In recent years, the relationship between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation has deepened significantly. The two countries have doubled their trade exchanges and signed important agreements in the fields of economics, energy, and defense.

This growing military and economic partnership between China and Russia raises concerns for neighboring countries, particularly Japan, which sees these joint operations as a potential security threat.

As China and Russia continue to strengthen their ties, the international community is watching closely, as the implications of their cooperation could have far-reaching effects on regional and global stability.

The continued expansion of Chinese-Russian cooperation, especially in military exercises, underscores their shared interests in countering Western influence and asserting their power in key geopolitical regions. As both countries increasingly align on strategic matters, their bilateral relations will likely become a central focus in the international political arena.

