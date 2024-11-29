No More Type 2 Celebrates Launch And Helps People Reverse Type 2 Diabetes In 12 Weeks Without Medication

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

No More Type 2 celebrates its official launch during Awareness Month. It is a science-based, digital care and coaching company that helps diabetics and prediabetics reverse Type 2 diabetes in 12 weeks without medication. More than 136 million Americans, or 40% of the population, are either or prediabetic, according to the U.S. Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC) . No More Type 2 embraces a new approach in diabetes care–as described in the latest scientific researc -that focuses on Type 2 diabetes reversal, which has substantial benefits, including reduced risk of contracting other chronic diseases, improved quality of life, and longer life expectancy.

Among diabetics in the U.S., 90-95% have Type 2 diabetes, as reported by the CDC. Most patient care plans center on how to manage Type 2 diabetes through diet, exercise and medication. What differentiates No More Type 2 is that it coaches people on how to reverse Type 2 diabetes in 12 weeks without using medication, emphasizing science and evidence-based health strategies that enable rapid body repair as well as lower insulin resistance, which is the root cause of Type 2 diabetes. Its multifaceted coaching program called, How to Reverse Type 2 Diabetes in 12 Weeks without Medication, consists of an online masterclass and as well as 12 weeks of daily coaching and accountability support for lifestyle application.

No More Type 2 uses digital tools, automations, mnemonic frameworks and comprehensive systems that enhance information retention, practical application and health transformation for positive outcomes. The coaching program also guarantees clients an A1C below 5.7%, or they don't pay. An A1C is a metric that measures the average blood sugar levels over the past three months.

“About 80% of prediabetics and 20% of diabetics don't know they have the condition,” said No More Type 2 Founder Derrick Hinton.“That was me. I didn't find out I had Type 2 diabetes until I went into urgent care, and the doctor said I should have either been dead or in a diabetic coma. I used science and strategies, which I later put together as the No More Type 2 program, to lower my A1C from nearly 14% (deadly level) to 5.6% (nondiabetic level) in under 12 weeks without medication. I'm grateful to be alive, and I'm excited to help others experience the same health transformation I did through No More Type 2.”

