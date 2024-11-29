Milli Majlis Amends Law On Efficient Use Of Energy Resources And Energy Efficiency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Milli Mejlis approved the proposed changes to the Law "On Effective Use of Resources and Energy Efficiency" in the first reading.

Azernews reports that the draft law was included in the agenda of today's plenary session of the parliament.

The Energy Efficiency Fund was established in connection with the implementation of the Law dated July 9, 2021 "On the efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency". This draft law was prepared in order to expand the sources of formation of the funds of the Fund and to improve the directions of its use. As a result, the implementation of energy efficiency measures, as well as the creation of more favorable conditions for the use of renewable energy sources, the support of the relevant field, and the prevention of negative effects on the environment as a result of the activities of economic entities, will increase due to these funds.

In the project, the legal grounds for transferring not only energy types whose rates are regulated, but also the funds allocated from the sale of energy types whose prices are not regulated, to the Energy Efficiency Fund have been determined.