Milli Majlis Amends Law On Efficient Use Of Energy Resources And Energy Efficiency
11/29/2024 6:07:38 AM
Milli Mejlis approved the proposed changes to the Law "On
Effective Use of energy Resources and Energy Efficiency" in the
first reading.
Azernews reports that the draft law was
included in the agenda of today's plenary session of the
parliament.
The Energy Efficiency Fund was established in connection with
the implementation of the Law dated July 9, 2021 "On the efficient
use of energy resources and energy efficiency". This draft law was
prepared in order to expand the sources of formation of the funds
of the Fund and to improve the directions of its use. As a result,
the implementation of energy efficiency measures, as well as the
creation of more favorable conditions for the use of renewable
energy sources, the support of the relevant field, and the
prevention of negative effects on the environment as a result of
the activities of economic entities, will increase due to these
funds.
In the project, the legal grounds for transferring not only
energy types whose rates are regulated, but also the funds
allocated from the sale of energy types whose prices are not
regulated, to the Energy Efficiency Fund have been determined.
