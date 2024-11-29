Rustam Muradov Appointed First Deputy Commander-In-Chief Of Russian Ground Forces
Russian Colonel General Rustam Muradov has been elevated to the
position of First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground
Forces by order of President Vladimir Putin. His Promotion reflects
his involvement in various military operations, spanning from the
Caucasus to Ukraine, Azernews reports.
Muradov is well-known in the South Caucasus as the former
commander of Russian peacekeepers in the Garabagh region following
the 2020 war between Azerbaijan and Armenia. However, his tenure
was marred by controversy. Accusations of covert support for
Armenian separatists and perceived violations of his neutrality
stirred dissatisfaction in Azerbaijani society.
In 2021, Muradov faced sharp criticism for his meetings in
Khankendi and for overlooking the activities of separatists,
actions that many Azerbaijani analysts viewed as breaches of his
peacekeeping mandate.
His promotion to this key position within the Russian Ground
Forces underscores his strategic contributions, including his
recent activities on the Ukrainian front.
