This Standup Comedian Earns More Than Shah Rukh Khan, Has A Net Worth Of Over ₹9,000 Crore

Speaking of the richest comedian, this man is still earning from a show that ended three decades ago. And that alone helps him earn more than superstars like Tom and Shah Rukh Khan.

Jerry Seinfeld, renowned for his stand-up comedy and the legendary sitcom 'Seinfeld', is currently the wealthiest comedian globally.

A Forbes report said the comedian's his net worth is a whopping $1.1 billion, surpassing that of any other comedian globally and exceeding the wealth of all mainstream actors from both Hollywood and Bollywood.

Comparatively, Dwayne Johnson boasts a net worth of $890 million, Shah Rukh Khan follows closely with $870 million, Tom Cruise at $800 million, and Brad Pitt has a net worth of 'merely' $400 million.

In the realm of comedians, Ellen DeGeneres is the only one rivaling Seinfeld with a net worth of $500 million. Byron Allen, formerly a comedian and now a media mogul, has a net worth of $735 million, primarily derived from the media group he owns.

Jerry Seinfeld's acting career began with a minor role in the TV show“Benson” in 1980, followed by a cameo in 1982.

He rose to fame as the lead in his sitcom“Seinfeld” in 1989, dominating TV ratings for nine years and cementing his status as a star.

Post-Seinfeld, which ended in 1998, he reverted to stand-up and hosting, with only two more acting roles in "Bee Movie" (2007) and "Unfrosted" (2024), both of which were not successful at the box office .

But it is this show that ended 26 years ago, that continues to earn the comedian millions of dollars each year.

According to Bloomberg report, Jerry has accumulated $465 million from syndication deals for the show over the past 26 years, plus an additional $94 million from streaming rights sold to Netflix . While his stand-up specials and shows have brought in $100 million since the 1980s.

Forbes estimates that the comedian's annual earnings from the show alone can reach up to $100 million. Over many years, he has surpassed top stars such as Shah Rukh Khan , Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt in the ranking of the highest-paid celebrities, even though they are film actors.

Jerry Seinfeld's wealth has enabled him to accumulate a garage of 150 cars, featuring 43 Porsches, reportedly the largest collection worldwide. He also possesses multiple villas valued in the millions globally.