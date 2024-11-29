Missed Zomato Concert Passes? Here's How You Can Grab Last-Minute Entry To Dua Lipa's Mumbai Show

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Final phase tickets for the upcoming Dua Lipa concert went on sale this week - with a starting price of ₹10,000. The Grammy award winning will be performing alongside several Indian artists at the Zomato Feeding India event on Saturday.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.