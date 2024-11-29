MEFMA CONFEX 2025 And Excellence Awards To Spotlight Saudi FM Market's Dynamic Growth In Riyadh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAUDI ARABIA, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Facility Management (FM) in Saudi Arabia is projected to grow significantly, from $37.35 billion in 2023 to $49.45 billion by 2028. To emphasize this growth and its impact, the Middle East Facility Management Association recently concluded a highly impactful and successful roadshow across Riyadh, Jeddah, and Khobar. It focused on promoting innovation and sustainability in the FM industry, attracting over 300 leaders and experts.The roadshow featured workshops under the theme "Leveraging Technology to Implement Sustainable Asset and Facility Management Strategies," showcasing advanced practices and tools aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability. The KSA roadshow was proudly sponsored by HITEK, along with Initial Saudi Group in Jeddah, and Musanadah Facilities Management in Khobar.During the roadshow, MEFMA unveiled the return of the region's premier facility management event, MEFMA CONFEX, in its 12th edition, and the 4th edition of the prestigious MEFMA Awards of Excellence. This landmark event will be held in Riyadh from May 25 to 27, 2025 and promises to be bigger and more impactful than ever, offering a platform to highlight cutting-edge FM technologies, sustainable solutions, and celebrate outstanding achievements within the industry.Mr. Jamal Lootah, Founder and President of MEFMA , stated:"The MEFMA Confex 2025 reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing the FM industry in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. By bringing together leading experts, the conference will address challenges, foster innovative ideas, and promote sustainability and efficiency. The MEFMA Excellence Awards will continue to celebrate outstanding contributions to the industry."The conference will feature comprehensive sessions and workshops covering key topics, including "Using Emerging Technologies like IoT and Artificial Intelligence," "Data-Driven Decision-Making," and "Governance in Facility Management." An exhibition running alongside the event will offer participants a chance to network with top-tier companies, discover advanced solutions, and build strategic partnerships.About MEFMA:The Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) is a non-profit association committed to advancing the FM industry in the Middle East. It serves as an ideal platform for knowledge exchange, offering diverse membership categories with exclusive benefits, professional training courses and certifications, research reports on the latest industry trends, and large-scale regional events. MEFMA empowers its members and industry experts with opportunities to drive innovation and excellence in Facility Management.

