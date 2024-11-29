wienerberger launches Europe's 'greenest' brick production and sets new standards for sustainable construction



EQS-Media / 29.11.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

wienerberger launches Europe's 'greenest' brick production and sets new standards for sustainable

wienerberger opens modernized brick in Uttendorf (AT) with the world's largest electric industrial kiln

The demo site sets new standards and enables the most sustainable brick production within wienerberger Electricity from ecological sources such as own PV plant reduces production emissions by around 90% Vienna, November 29, 2024 – As part of its sustainability strategy, wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, opened its modernized brick plant in Uttendorf, Austria, on November 28th. With the world's largest industrial electric kiln, the plant sets new standards for sustainable brick production. By running on green electricity – for example from the plant's own PV system – wienerberger is reducing emissions for brick production by around 90% and overall energy consumption by a third. This success is part of the“GreenBricks” project: wienerberger is developing innovative solutions for ecological, resource-saving construction and testing them in Uttendorf. In addition to the revolutionary electric kiln, the company is currently also testing new types of clay mixtures here: Instead of coal or paper fibers, more climate-friendly sawdust is used, a by-product of local wood processing. Thanks to these and other innovations, wienerberger now operates Europe's most sustainable brick production facility in Uttendorf, setting new standards for the entire construction material industry. Other wienerberger sites will also benefit from the expertise gained and the technologies developed in the future. Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger, says:“We have a responsibility to ensure a future worth living for coming generations. The construction sector plays a key role in this, as buildings account for a third of energy consumption and almost 40% of CO2 emissions worldwide. I am therefore delighted that we have reached a decisive milestone on the road to climate neutrality with the reopening of our modernized brick plant in Uttendorf. Of course, this success only motivates to go even further. With innovative solutions for affordable and resource-efficient construction, we are making an active contribution to achieving the goals of the European Green Deal. In doing so, we are shaping the future sustainably and taking responsibility - as part of the solution.” Ambitious sustainability goals

The plant in Uttendorf has been operated by wienerberger since 1987 and is, among other things, a showcase site for the company's innovations. For example, the plant served as a testing site for the new high-temperature heat pump used in drying processes in 2019. wienerberger invested a total of around €30 million in the development of the electric kiln, and test operations are now running with a production capacity of 270 tons of bricks per day. This makes the plant an essential part of wienerberger's sustainability strategy, with which the company is pursuing further ambitious goals. With a focus on decarbonization, circular economy, biodiversity and other areas, the company is paving the way for a sustainable and livable future for generations to come. The goals of the program are updated every three years, most recently in 2023. By 2026, the company will reduce its emissions in production by 25% and increase the proportion of recyclable or reusable products sold to over 90%. In addition, 75% of total sales will be generated from building products for the construction of net-zero buildings with a neutral carbon footprint by then. wienerberger is thus positioning itself as a leading international solution provider and pioneer for a sustainable construction industry.



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 811 million in 2023.



