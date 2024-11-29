Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Holds Talks Session With Hungary Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a session of talks on Thursday with HE Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

At the outset of the session, HE Hungary's Prime Minister welcomed HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation, expressing hope that the visit would further strengthen relations between Qatar and Hungary. He also conveyed Hungary's appreciation for Qatar's mediation efforts in Gaza, which led to the release of several prisoners and detainees.

For his part, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to HE the Hungarian Prime Minister for the warm reception and hospitality. He highlighted the strong foundations for cooperation between Qatar and Hungary, emphasizing the potential to expand bilateral ties across various sectors. His Excellency stressed the importance of exchanging expertise between the two friendly nations.

His Excellency also reaffirmed Qatar's unwavering commitment to its partnership with Europe, underscoring the shared goal of advancing mutual interests and fostering international security and peace.

During the talks, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored avenues to bolster cooperation in areas such as the economy, tourism, culture, agriculture, energy, technology, and the development of Budapest Airport. They also discussed collaboration within international organizations and between their respective diplomatic institutes.

Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also on the agenda.

The session was attended by a number of Their Excellencies Ministers and senior officials, members of the official delegation accompanying HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as a number of Their Excellencies Hungarian Ministers and senior officials.

Earlier, An official reception ceremony was accorded to HE the Prime Minister upon his arrival in Budapest.

