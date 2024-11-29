QRDI Council Hosts German SME Delegates To Strengthen Collaboration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, in collaboration with the German Mittelstand GCC Office in Doha, hosted an event which welcomed an economic delegation from 16 German entities to Qatar. The joint event brought together companies from various sectors including technology, healthcare, finance, and to explore collaboration opportunities and discuss Qatar's position as a regional hub for innovation and business.

This initiative builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in May this year between QRDI Council and the German Mittelstand at the Qatar Economic forum, which emphasises fostering collaboration between German and Qatari SMEs. By welcoming 16 delegates from Germany, QRDI Council reinforced its commitment to driving innovation-led partnerships, creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, and promoting economic diversification.

During the event, the German delegates were introduced to QRDI Council's initiatives, key programs, and the pivotal role it plays in advancing Qatar's innovation ecosystem. As part of the day's agenda, the QRDI Council facilitated a panel discussion titled“Why Companies are Choosing Doha.” This session featured representatives from Alchemist Doha, Qatar Financial Center, Qatar Free Zones Authority, and Qatar Science and Technology Park who highlighted Qatar's unique value proposition for international businesses.

Discussions focused on the advanced infrastructure, tailored incentives, and institutional support available for companies seeking to establish or expand their presence in the region.

Hosting this event aligns with QRDI Council's strategic goals of positioning Qatar as a global research and innovation hub. By encouraging strong international ties and supporting SMEs, QRDI Council continues to pave the way for sustainable growth and knowledge-based economic development.