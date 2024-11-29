(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The population of Latin America and the Caribbean has reached 663 million in 2024. This figure is 3.8% lower than projections made in 2000. The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) released this data on Thursday.



ECLAC, a United Nations body, published these findings in their "Demographic Observatory 2024" report. The study examines population trends and rapid demographic changes in the region. It covers the first quarter of the 21st century.



José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, ECLAC's Executive Secretary, highlighted key factors behind this shift. Birth rates have decreased faster than anticipated at the start of the century. The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on mortality was unforeseen. Increased migration patterns also played a role.



Salazar-Xirinachs stressed the need for promoting healthy aging among the population. He called for improved access to healthcare and social protection systems. These measures aim to reduce the burden of care on families, especially for lower-income groups.







The report reveals that in 2000, experts predicted a regional population of 689 million by 2024. This estimate was based on higher expected fertility and mortality rates. These projections considered trends from the previous decade and global patterns.



Initial forecasts also failed to account for the recent surge in migration. The significant demographic changes brought about by COVID-19 were another unforeseen factor. These elements contributed to the deviation from earlier predictions.

Latin America's Population Falls Short of 2000 Projections

ECLAC's 2024 Demographic Observatory notes a steady decline in the region's population growth rate. In the 1960s, annual growth rates exceeded 2.5%. However, a downward trend began in the mid-1960s, primarily due to falling fertility rates.



The 2000 revision anticipated this declining trend would continue. However, the 2024 data shows the decrease has been more rapid than expected. This acceleration in population decline marks a significant shift in Latin America's demographic landscape.



These demographic changes carry important implications for the region's future. They affect economic planning, social services, and policy-making. Understanding these trends is crucial for addressing upcoming challenges and opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean.

MENAFN29112024007421016031ID1108938495