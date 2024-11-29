China Urges Pakistan To Boost Security For Its Citizens And Companies

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) China's Consul General in Karachi has urged the of Pakistan to take targeted security measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, projects, and institutions in Pakistan. Yang Yundong stated that China“strongly” supports Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism.

On Thursday, the Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported, citing Yang Yundong, that China is accelerating the development of supporting infrastructure for the Gwadar in southern Pakistan. This includes the provision of water and electricity, the development of the industrial zone, and connecting the port to other parts of Pakistan to attract more cargo to Gwadar.

The Chinse envoy asked Pakistan to improve its business environment and provide a favorable policy framework for Chinese investment.

The Chinese diplomat also announced the completion of the work on the Gwadar International Airport. The establishment and development of the Gwadar port is an important part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to facilitate the transfer of Chinese goods through Pakistan to the world.

In addition to the Gwadar port, China is working on dozens of other major projects in Pakistan, including road construction, dam building, power plants, and mining. These projects have faced significant security threats over the past year.

The escalation of militant attacks on Pakistani officials and foreigners, particularly Chinese nationals working on major infrastructure projects, has raised significant concerns. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a major investment project, has been at the center of these increasing security threats. Recently, militants have targeted Chinese workers, resulting in fatalities and injuries, which has put pressure on both countries to address the growing risk to their citizens.

The growing tension has led to a series of attacks on Chinese nationals involved in various mega projects across Pakistan. In one recent incident, at least seven Chinese engineers were killed, and several others were injured.

These attacks have highlighted the vulnerability of foreign workers, especially in areas where militant groups have a presence. Pakistan has pledged to take strong action in response, but there are signs that China's confidence in Pakistan's ability to ensure security is dwindling.

the rising attacks on Chinese nationals and officials working on critical projects in Pakistan pose a significant challenge to both countries. While Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to improving security, the increasing scale of the threats may require stronger, more immediate action. The situation underscores the delicate balance that must be maintained between regional stability, foreign investment, and national security efforts in a volatile environment.

The escalation of violence and the growing mistrust between China and Pakistan over security concerns are indicative of the broader risks facing major international projects in conflict-prone regions. For CPEC and other large-scale initiatives to succeed, both countries must address the root causes of these attacks and work together to ensure the safety and security of foreign workers and investments.

Earlier, Pakistani media reported that China had requested the deployment of forces to secure its citizens in Pakistan. Chinese President Xi Jinping also recently asked Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals during a meeting between the two leaders.

