Coordinating Council Established For Electricity Market Holds Meeting
11/29/2024
Qabil Ashirov
Under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan's energy Minister Parviz
Shahbazov, the first meeting of the Coordinating Council was held
for the purpose of implementing the "Action Plan on Phased
Implementation of Electricity market Elements" approved by the
relevant Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers,
Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.
The Ministry noted that in his speech, the minister stated that
the main directions of the reforms were determined by the Decree of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 29, 2019 No.
1209 "On accelerating reforms in the energy sector of the Republic
of Azerbaijan" and that relevant work is being carried out in
accordance with these directions. It was emphasized that the main
goal of reforms in the field of electric energy is to continuously
strengthen energy security, develop management systems in terms of
advanced international practice, attract private investments and
reduce the financial burden of the state. Also, optimization of
electricity production costs, further improvement of efficiency and
service quality, as well as ensuring a competitive environment were
mentioned as the main priorities for the development of the
sector.
Then, in accordance with the agenda of the meeting, information
about the work done by the relevant institutions in connection with
the implementation of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On
Electric Power" and the "Action Plan on Phased Implementation of
Electricity Market Elements" was brought to attention.
Under the Coordinating Council, sub-working groups were formed
in relevant directions, the work to be done for the upcoming period
was determined, and relevant decisions were made.
Representatives of the Ministries of Energy, Economy, Finance,
Justice, Azerbaijan Investment Holding, "Azerenergy" OJSC,
"Azerishiq" OJSC and Energy Regulatory Agency took part in the
meeting.
