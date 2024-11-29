NDMA Issues Weather Alert: Rain, Snow, And Smog To Sweep Across Pakistan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert, warning of an incoming western disturbance that is expected to bring rain, snowfall, and persistent smog across various regions of Pakistan.

According to the NDMA, this new weather system will begin affecting the country's western regions from today. As a result, different parts of the country will likely experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain and snow in the coming days.

Rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in the western and northern parts of the country, particularly in mountainous areas, where snowfall is anticipated. The Pothohar region and surrounding areas are also forecasted to experience thunderstorms and rain.

In the Malakand and Hazara divisions, as well as other upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected, with snowfall predicted in the higher altitudes.

Meanwhile, the plains of Punjab are expected to remain mostly dry during the day, though smog and fog are likely to persist, especially during morning and night hours.

The NDMA has urged local authorities and the public to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions. Drivers are particularly advised to exercise caution during travel due to the potential for slippery roads, reduced visibility, and hazardous conditions.

This alert serves as a reminder for citizens to remain prepared for possible disruptions and ensure safety as the weather system progresses across the country.