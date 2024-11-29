MG Moving Services Wins Best Mover In 2024 Prince William Times Readers' Awards
Date
11/29/2024 3:03:34 AM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
Sterling, VA (forpressrelease ) November 29, 2024 - MG Moving Services, a trusted name in residential and commercial moving, has been honored as the Best Mover in the 2024 Prince William Times Readers' Choice Awards. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to exceptional customer service and reliable, professional moving solutions for the community.
This award reinforces MG Moving Services' position as the go-to choice for individuals and businesses seeking top-tier moving services in Prince William County and beyond. With a team of experienced movers and a dedication to making each move seamless and stress-free, MG Moving Services continues to exceed customer expectations.
In addition to the company's overall recognition, Tony Wilson, one of MG Moving Services' valued team members, was named "Volunteer of the Year" in the same publication. Wilson's dedication to service extends beyond his work with MG Moving Services, and his numerous volunteer efforts within the community earned him this well-deserved accolade.
This dual recognition of MG Moving Services and Tony Wilson reflects the company's dedication to both providing excellent service and giving back to the community.
For more information or to request a quote, contact MG Moving Services at 800-783-4897 or visit their website at
###
Company :-MG Moving
User :- Steve Steve Kuhn
Email :...
Phone :-800-783-4897
Url :-
MENAFN29112024003198003206ID1108938444
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.