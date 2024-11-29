Magnificent Toromona Storms To Al Ghashamiah Cup Win At Al Uqda

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Rashid Awajan KA Al Khayarin-owned and Hamad Al Jehani-trained Toromona recorded a pillar-to-post victory to annex the Al Ghashamiah Cup at the QREC's Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

Jockey Bauyrzhan Murzabayev took the six-year-old son of Shamardal to the front from the word 'go' and stretched away well to win the Thoroughbred Conditions over 2100m contest, the day's feature, by two lengths. Sharq Stud's El Chaco came second, while Al Wasmiyah Farm's Maraseem finished third.

Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi, QREC Racing Manager, crowned the winners.

In the penultimate race of the day, jockey Szczepan Mazur, trained M.H.K Al Attiyah and Al Jeryan Stud completed a double on the card when the Polish rider guided Al Buraq, in the colours of Al Jeryan Stud, to half a length victory in the 2100m race for the Local Thoroughbred Conditions for three-year-old+.

The owner-jockey-trainer pair was in the winners' enclosure earlier in the day when Mazur rode AJS Haizum to win in the 1400m race for the Purebred Arabian Handicap (65-85) for three-year-old+.

Wathnan Racing-owned and Alban de Mieulle-trained Farida won the 2100m contest for the Purebred Arabian Handicap (70-90) for four-year-old+ by a neck under a confident ride by Youssef Lachhab.

In the card opener, Al Shaqab Racing-owned and Jean de Mieulle-trained Mawhob won the 1400m Thoroughbred Maiden Plate for three-six-year-olds by two lengths.