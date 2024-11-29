Qatar's Efforts To Promote Culture Of Peace Highlighted At 10Th UNAOC Global Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cascais: Qatar has participated in an event on 'Safeguarding Religious Sites: A Multistakeholder Approach', held on the sidelines of the 10th United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Global Forum, which took place in Cascais, Portugal.

In Qatar's speech at the event, Secretary of the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations H E Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Sada highlighted Qatar's efforts to promote a culture of peace, respect for religious diversity, and the freedom to practice religious rituals.

These efforts align with Qatar National Vision 2030, which advocates for tolerance, constructive dialogue, and openness to others both nationally and internationally, as well as enhancing and strengthening cultural exchange with other peoples, and fostering coexistence among religions and cultures, he added.

He also explained that protecting religious facilities and communities from threats and terrorist attacks is a fundamental part of the international community's efforts to promote global peace and security, and to deepen understanding among the followers of Abrahamic religions.

He emphasised that Qatar has already moved beyond the stage of convincing the world of the necessity to enact laws and legislation to protect places of worship and prevent religious defamation, pointing out that such laws are already in place, but it is now essential for all countries that legislate them to move toward their implementation in practice, ensuring that everyone respects religions and protects their sacred sites and symbols, as well as the freedom to practice religious rituals.