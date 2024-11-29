2Nd Edition Of Irish Film Festival Inaugurated With Great Pomp And Show

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The second edition of the Irish Festival of India (IFFI) was inaugurated at Marwah Studios with grand celebrations, highlighting the strong cultural ties between India and Ireland. The festival's inauguration was graced by esteemed guests, including Raymond Mullen, the Deputy Ambassador of Ireland to India, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Mike Berry from Universal Studios, USA, celebrated and filmmaker Nileish Malhotra from Mumbai, Dr. Neeraj K Sharma, Consul General of Palau, and Siraz Zaidi, an and filmmaker from Dublin, Ireland, who traveled especially for the event.



Organized by the Indo-Ireland Film and Cultural Forum in association with the Embassy of Ireland in India and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, the festival is a proud celebration of Irish cinema, offering Indian audiences a glimpse into Ireland's rich cinematic culture.“It is a delight to witness the second edition of this festival, which has drawn an enthusiastic audience from across the film, television, and media industries, as well as cinema lovers from various walks of life,” expressed Dr. Marwah.“Ireland has been a partner in many of our significant events, including the Global Film Festival, Global Festival of Journalism, Global Literary Festival, and Global Fashion Week.”



During his address, Raymond Mullen shared insights into Ireland's creative industry and the global appeal of Irish cinema. He highlighted the strong cultural connections between Ireland and India, noting how the arts continue to bridge the two nations.“Irish films hold a unique place in world cinema for their storytelling, emotional depth, and reflection of our cultural heritage,” Mullen stated.



Siraj Zaidi ,The Festival Director of Indian Film Festival of Ireland spoke about the Irish Film Industry and the role of Indian Cinema playing in uniting these two countries. He has been in producing, directing , acting in cinema now for a long time. His involvement with Cinema is now almost forty years.



Actor and producer Nileish Malhotra shared anecdotes about his experiences in Ireland's film industry, offering the audience a glimpse into his journey as an artist in a cross-cultural context. Meanwhile, Mike Berry from Universal Studios praised the depth and beauty of Ireland's culture, emphasizing how Irish films capture the essence of the nation.



Dr. Neeraj Sharma expressed gratitude for being included in the festival, appreciating the opportunity to strengthen ties between Ireland and Palau.“Events like this create new avenues for cultural exchange and understanding,” he noted.



The festival's program featured three acclaimed Irish films in two days of festival including My Foot by Jim Sheridan, Peter O'Toole Along The Sky Road to Acaba also by Jim Sheridan, and Baltimore by Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloy. These films captivated the audience with their unique narratives and cinematic artistry informed Tanvi Duggle Cultural Attache of Ireland Embassy.



Adding to the cultural experience, the festival also offered a taste of Irish cuisine following the first film screening, further immersing attendees in the essence of Ireland. The students of the AAFT School of Cinema served as the hosts for the event, eagerly guiding attendees and sharing in the excitement of the screenings.



The Irish Film Festival of India continues to be a bridge of cultural and artistic exchange, celebrating the diversity and depth of Irish cinema and fostering closer relations between India and Ireland.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143