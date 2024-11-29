BOSSE Recognized As Leading Open Schooling Board For Innovative Learning

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 23, 2024 – The Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education (BOSSE) has been honored with the prestigious Award "Leading Open Schooling Board for Innovative Learning" by the International Global Association for Training Education & Research (GATER).

The award ceremony was a part of the two day International held on the theme“Technological, Social & Management Interventions for Sustainable Developments Goals” hosted by the New Delhi Institute of Management.

The award was presented by Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The other distinguished guests included NDIM Chairman M and GATER President S.

Dr. Kuldeep Agarwal Chairperson BOSSE was the Guest of Honour at the Valedictory Session of the conference. He was accompanied by Ms. Jyoti Rajawat, Academic Officer for receiving the award.

BOSSE was commended for its commitment towards empowering learners through flexible and skill-driven educational programs, aligned with the evolving demands of the 21st century. BOSSE's leadership team expressed gratitude to GATER and reaffirmed their dedication to fostering accessible and transformative education for learners across the country.

Sh Goyal, Chief Patron averred that this recognition highlights BOSSE's efforts and achievements in promoting innovative and inclusive learning methodologies, contributing significantly to the field of open and skill-based education



