\'Christian Dior: Designer Of Dreams\' Exhibition Opens In The Heart Of Arabia At Riyadh Season 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28 November 2024, Riyadh: As the Saudi capital transforms into a global hub for world-class fashion, culture, and entertainment, \'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams\', a blockbuster tracing the extraordinary legacy of the legendary French house, opened yesterday at the Saudi National Museum as part of Riyadh Season 2024, celebrating over 75 years of iconic influence on haute couture.



Following its critically acclaimed debut at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, this reimagined showcase makes its way to Saudi, offering a fresh experience for haute couture fans until April 2, 2025. The exhibition, curated by esteemed fashion historian Florence Müller and designed by renowned scenographer Nathalie Crinière, immerses visitors in the visionary world of Christian Dior - one of the most celebrated names in fashion history.



For the first time in Saudi, fashion-lovers will have the opportunity to explore more than 500 archival masterpieces from the House of Dior, including some of the most exquisite haute couture creations ever made. Complementing the exhibition, Riyadh Season will also introduce the Dior Café, a chic destination where guests can indulge in couture-inspired surroundings while savouring luxurious treats and drinks. Visitors can also bring a piece of Dior home, thanks to a curated selection of exclusive souvenirs available at the dedicated gift shop.



The opening of \'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams\' comes hot on the heels of the spectacular \'1001 Seasons of Elie Saab\' fashion show. Recently captivating audiences, the show was one of Riyadh Season\'s most iconic events, with celebrities like Celine Dion, Halle Berry, and Camilla Cabello in attendance, among others. From awe-inspiring runway spectacles to immersive exhibitions, the Winter season Festival has something for everyone, with a packed calendar featuring thousands of culinary events, live performances and interactive experiences, solidifying Saudi\'s position as a world-class destination for culture and entertainment.



A pioneer in modern couture, Dior revolutionized post-war fashion with his New Look in 1947 - a silhouette that redefined femininity with cinched waists, voluminous skirts, and a touch of architectural elegance. His designs transcended clothing, combining art, passion, and craftsmanship to create a lasting cultural legacy.



Reaching Saudi has never been easier, with over 330 direct flights from India, offered by carriers like SAUDIA, FlyNas, Air India, Air India Express, Indigo, Spice Jet, Vistara, and Go Air. Indigo recently launched the route of a daily service between Bengaluru and Jeddah w.e.f. September 30, 2024 holding a valid tourist or business visa from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, or any Schengen country, with stamped proof of entry are eligible for the eVisa and visa upon arrival at Saudi international airports. Indian travellers can also apply for a Stopover visa, which is valid for up to 96 hours and can be obtained 90 days in advance on the Saudia Airline and Flynas website. There are 10 VFS Tasheer offices across Indian cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and more to streamline travel for Indians.





