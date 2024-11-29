OTT Releases In December: Major Movies, Web Series Coming On Netflix Jigra, Amaran, Black Doves And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several movies and web series will be released on Netflix this December. Let's take a look at some of the major OTT releases.
That Christmas
Story: A heartwarming animated comedy based on Richard Curtis' books, weaving tales of love, loneliness and a big Santa Claus mix-up.
Cast: Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker, Lolly Adefope
Release Date: December 4
| OTT releases this week: Sikandar ka Muqaddar, Our Little Secret, Parachute, more Black Doves
Story: A gripping action series follows Helen Webb, a spy balancing family and danger as she faces betrayal and the murder of her secret lover.
Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Koji
Release Date: December 5
Jigra
Story: A young woman undertakes a risky journey to free her younger brother from a jail in another country. It's a Bollywood action thriller.
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa
Release Date: December 6
Mary
Story: A biblical epic about Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus fleeing King Herod's wrath after a miraculous conception.
Cast: Noa Cohen, Anthony Hopkins, Ori Pfeffer, Eamon Farren
Release Date: December 6
| Tamil OTT Releases: Amaran, Kanguva & more; movies to watch A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
Story: A festive musical extravaganza with Sabrina Carpenter performing holiday classics, comedic guests and special surprises.
Cast: Sabrina Carpenter and musical guests
Release Date: December 7
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 7)
Story: Former contestants return to bake holiday treats judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
Cast: Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith
Release Date: December 9
Amaran
Story: The story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army officer awarded the Ashok Chakra posthumously for his bravery during a counterterrorism operation with the 44th Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir.
