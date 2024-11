Ethical Frontiers In Perinatal Genetics Explored At KFSHRC Masterclass

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 170 experts discuss ethical and considerations in the age of advanced genetic testing.

Riyadh:

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) hosted the third Masterclass in Clinical Laboratory Genetics and Genetic Counselling. This event was set to explore advancing genomic and ethical practices in line with legal principles in Saudi Arabia.





The session convened 170 experts, including molecular scientists, geneticists, maternal-fetal medicine specialists, and 28 speakers representing industry leaders from the Ministry of Health, King Fahad Medical City, and the Saudi National Institute of Health (SNIH). The masterclass provided a platform for integrating advanced genomic technologies into patient-utilizing genetic counselling services to deliver complex genetic data to patients and their families.

A key highlight was the panel discussion, navigating ethical frontiers in perinatal genetics. The session brought together experts from the Saudi Society for Medical Jurisprudential Studies, professionals in ethics and compliance, medical genetics, and maternal-fetal medicine, who enlightened the audiences on the legal regulations that must be perceived during these procedures.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.