Three Russian Cruise Missile Carriers On Combat Duty In Black Sea

That is according to operational update from the Ukrainian Navy posted on at 6:00, November 29, 2024, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Black Sea, three enemy warships capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles are on duty, with a combined salvo capacity of up to 16 missiles. No enemy vessels are present in the Sea of Azov," the statement reads.

Additionally, the Ukrainian Navy reports no enemy warships currently deployed in the Mediterranean Sea.

Over the past day, six vessels passed through the Kerch Strait heading towards the Black Sea, four of which continued towards the Bosporus Strait. Nine vessels entered the Sea of Azov, none of which came from the Bosporus Strait.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Turkey's closure of the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits early in the full-scale invasion prevented Russia from capturing Odesa and Mykolaiv.