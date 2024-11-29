Three Russian Cruise Missile Carriers On Combat Duty In Black Sea
Date
11/29/2024 1:06:59 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three enemy warships capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles are on combat duty in the Black Sea.
That is according to operational update from the Ukrainian Navy posted on facebook at 6:00, November 29, 2024, Ukrinform reports.
"In the Black Sea, three enemy warships capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles are on duty, with a combined salvo capacity of up to 16 missiles. No enemy vessels are present in the Sea of Azov," the statement reads.
Additionally, the Ukrainian Navy reports no enemy warships currently deployed in the Mediterranean Sea.
Read also: Russians amass troops near Kinburn Spit
to prevent Ukrainian forces from crossing Dnipro
– military
Over the past day, six vessels passed through the Kerch Strait heading towards the Black Sea, four of which continued towards the Bosporus Strait. Nine vessels entered the Sea of Azov, none of which came from the Bosporus Strait.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Turkey's closure of the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits early in the full-scale invasion prevented Russia from capturing Odesa and Mykolaiv.
MENAFN29112024000193011044ID1108938229
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.