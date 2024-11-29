3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Scarab Amulet Discovered In Central Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Nov 29 (NNN-MA'AN) – A 12-year-old Israeli girl found a 3,500-year-old Egyptian scarab amulet, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement, yesterday.

The beetle-like amulet, found during family hiking, below the ancient site of Tel Qana, in the central city of Hod Hasharon, bears two scorpions standing head to tail.

According to the IAA, the scorpion symbol represents the Egyptian goddess Serket, who was considered a goddess of protection, especially in the afterlife.

Other decorations on the amulet are the nefer symbol, which in Egyptian means“good” or“chosen.”

Such amulets were designed in the shape of a dung beetle, which was considered sacred in the eyes of the ancient Egyptians as a symbol of new life.

The IAA explained that, the scarab amulets found in Israel, sometimes used as a seal, are evidence of Egyptian rule and cultural influence in the region.

It added that, an important and authoritative figure passing through the area may have dropped the amulet or deliberately buried it.– NNN-MA'AN