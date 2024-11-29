(MENAFN- IssueWire)

SolarPivotPower Launches Innovative Portable Solar Robot on Kickstarter: Revolutionizing Portable Power for Outdoor Enthusiasts and Beyond

SolarPivotPower , a startup dedicated to delivering innovative portable power solutions, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Portable Solar Robot on Kickstarter. This first-of-its-kind solar tracking system automates the cumbersome task of keeping portable solar panels aligned with the Sun, maximizing energy capture and redefining convenience for outdoor enthusiasts, RV owners, and off-grid users.

The Portable Solar Robot is designed to address common challenges faced by solar panel users in off-grid scenarios, including inefficient energy capture and the inconvenience of manually adjusting panels. With its plug-and-play functionality and intuitive solar tracking , the robot offers an affordable, easy-to-use solution that ensures optimal power generation throughout the day.

Key features of the Portable Solar Robot include:



Automated Sun Tracking : Eliminates the hassle of manually adjusting portable solar panels to follow the Sun.

Compact and Portable Design : Lightweight and easy to transport, making it perfect for outdoor adventures, camping, RVing, and emergency use.

Wide Compatibility : Supports 100-200W solar panels, making it versatile for a variety of use cases.

Affordable Energy Solutions : Kickstarter backers can secure a 100W All-in-One Bundle for as little as $299. Future-Ready Technology : Built to integrate with SolarPivotPower's upcoming DC Microgrid solutions for larger-scale applications.

“We created the Portable Solar Robot to simplify solar energy capture and bring portable power solutions to a broader audience,” said Uttam Singh , Co-Founder of SolarPivotPower.“Our Kickstarter campaign is designed to introduce this innovative concept and give backers a chance to join us in revolutionizing portable power.”

In addition to launching its Kickstarter campaign, SolarPivotPower is proud to have signed with the Department of Energy's American-Made Network as a connector . This will help accelerate the development of next-generation DC Microgrid solutions to meet growing consumer and commercial demands.

Kickstarter Campaign Details

The campaign offers early backers significant savings on the Portable Solar Robot. With a funding goal of $42,000, SolarPivotPower aims to bring this cutting-edge product to market before the 2025 outdoor season.

To learn more about the Kickstarter Campaign and pledge your support, please visit



About SolarPivotPower

SolarPivotPower is an engineering-driven startup focused on delivering innovative and practical portable power solutions. The company's flagship product, the Portable Solar Robot, represents the first step in its mission to make solar energy more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly.

For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: Uttam Singh