Electrical Conduit Global Market Report 2024: Market Size To Reach $9.83 Billion By 2028

What are the projected expansion and anticipated growth rate for the Electrical Conduit Market in 2024?

The consistent growth in the electrical conduit market size over the past years underpins its vitality in today's world. Projections assert that the market will escalate from $6.83 billion in 2023 to $7.37 billion in 2024, expressing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. The expansion during the historical period can be primarily ascribed to factors such as heightened building and construction activity, mounting industrial and commercial development, accelerated urbanization and infrastructural progress, and a spike in the demand for electrical wiring safety.

What size is the Electrical Conduit Market expected to reach by 2028?

Looking forward, the electrical conduit market is slated for a strong growth trajectory. It is anticipated to enhance to $9.83 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. The growth drivers in the forecast period incorporate various factors like infrastructural maintenance and upgradation, burgeoning renewable energy projects, rising demand for fiber optic conduits, modernization of smart grid and electrical infrastructure, global market and emerging market growth, and the expansion of data centers and IT infrastructures. Market trends in the forecast period include smart building integration, sustainability and eco-friendly conduits, advancements in conduit materials and innovation, and the introduction of flexible and rigid conduit solutions.

What are the key drivers propelling the global Electrical Conduit Market?

The acceleration in demand for electricity or power generation is widely expected to drive the electrical conduit market. This increased demand is chiefly propelled by the swift pace of industrialization and urbanization, which necessitates the implementation of the electrical conduit. As per the latest 2021 report from the International Energy Agency IEA, a rise of 5% in electricity demand is forecasted. Simultaneously, Canada's Upstream Oil & Natural Gas Industry asserts that by 2040, electricity generation is slated for an escalation of 49%, alluding to a global population surge of about two billion over the next two decades. Therefore, the mounting demand for electric power generation is expected to fuel the growth of the electrical conduit market.

Who are the key players shaping the Electrical Conduit Market?

The electrical conduit market hosts several key players including ABB Ltd., Ali Axis Group, Atkore International Group Inc., Cantex Inc., Champion Fiberglass Inc., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Dura-Line Corporation, HellermannTyton Group PLC., Hubbell Incorporated and others. These firms are at the forefront of the market, defining its shape, direction, and future.

What emergent trends are set to impact the Electrical Conduit Market?

In the race for market dominance and expansion, technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the electrical conduit market. Companies in this sector strive for innovation and improvement in their conduit systems to ensure their survival and growth. For example, in 2021, India-based electric cable company Finolex Cables, augmented its repository with conduits and fittings created from specially formulated PVC. Comprising high-impact resistant materials, these conduits are safe for usage under diverse environmental conditions and meet the strictest international standards.

How is the Electrical Conduit Market segmented?

The electrical conduit market is primarily segmented into:

1 By Type: Rigid, Flexible

2 By Material: Metallic, Non Metallic

3 By End Use Industry: Building And Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Oil And gas, Energy And Utility, Other End-Users

Could you provide regional insights into the Electrical Conduit Market?

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the electrical conduit market. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is primed to be the fastest-growing market in the electric conduit sector during the forecast period. The regions covered in this market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The fuller picture of the Global Electrical Conduit Market is provided by The Business Research Company. Having published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries that span 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company draws from 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

