Akeso To Present At Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference And The 7Th Annual Evercore Healthconx Conference

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Akeso, Inc. (9926) ("Akeso" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx and Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference, both taking place in Miami.

Akeso will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 8:45 AM ET. Akeso will also join a fireside chat at the Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2024, from 8:45 AM to 9:25 AM ET.

Live streams of Akeso's presentations at the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference will be available at: