Belize Introduces New Digital Immigration And Customs Declaration System For Travellers

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELIZE, CITY, Belize – The department of border management and immigration services and the and excise department, in collaboration with the of public utilities, energy, logistics, and e-governance, announce the launch of a new departure and arrival immigration and customs declaration system, designed for all travellers entering and leaving Belize.

This allows travellers to complete and submit the required immigration and customs information in advance through a user-friendly web link, enhancing data accuracy and streamlining the travel experience.

Beginning December 1, 2024, the system will be available for travellers entering and exiting through the Philip Goldson International Airport. A three-month phased introduction will facilitate a smooth transition to a fully online process. During this test phase, both printed and digital forms will be accepted. The public is encouraged to utilize the digital option and embrace the transition, as the system is fine-tuned to deliver an efficient and seamless experience.

Travellers are invited to provide feedback to support ongoing improvements. In the second phase, the system will be extended to all ports of entry.

This shift to a digital system underscores the government's commitment to modernizing travel procedures and enhancing the overall traveller experience. As the peak tourism season approaches, the transition will significantly reduce – and eventually eliminate – the need for paper forms, ensuring faster and more convenient immigration and customs processing for all travellers.

Digital forms can be accessed and completed in advance of travel here.

