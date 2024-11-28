Brazilian Real Estate Market Shows Strong 2024 Performance, Faces Headwinds In 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian achieved remarkable growth in 2024, with São Paulo leading significant increases in property launches and sales.



Secovi-SP data reveals a 33% rise in residential unit sales and 47% growth in launches from January to September compared to 2023.



The government's program "Minha Casa, Minha Vida" played a crucial role, accounting for 55% of sales and 65% of new launches. These numbers reflect strong market performance despite economic challenges.



Current interest rates at 11.25% create obstacles for property financing. Banks face higher costs as savings accounts, traditionally a low-cost funding source, see withdrawals.



This situation particularly affects middle-class buyers who exceed social program income limits. Brazil's housing deficit remains at 7 million units, highlighting the need for effective solutions.







The market requires better use of workers' guarantee fund (FGTS) resources to address this persistent challenge. Construction costs and skilled labor shortages pose additional challenges.



The sector needs creative solutions for professional development to maintain growth momentum. Market experts suggest focusing on technological innovation and sustainable practices.



São Paulo 's property market transformation mirrors its evolution into a global metropolis. However, regulatory hurdles and infrastructure gaps continue to challenge development. Current urban planning rules often fail to address real municipal needs.



Looking ahead to 2025, inflation pressures threaten consumer purchasing power. Higher interest rates may reduce property demand and complicate mortgage accessibility.



These factors suggest a more challenging environment for Brazil's real estate sector next year. The market maintains its fundamental strength.



However, success in 2025 will require adapting to changing economic conditions. Industry leaders emphasize the importance of addressing these challenges while maintaining market stability.

