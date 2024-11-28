Germany Embarks On Ambitious Naval Modernization

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The German Navy advances its fleet modernization program, focusing on advanced frigates and submarines. This upgrade reflects broader European maritime defense developments amid rising global tensions.



Germany plans six F127 air defense frigates to replace the aging F124 Sachsen-class ships. The new vessels will displace 10,000 tons and stretch 160 meters, surpassing their predecessors significantly.



The F127's centerpiece features Lockheed Martin's AEGIS combat system with advanced AESA radars. These ships will carry 64 Mk 41 VLS cells, doubling current capacity for various missile systems.



Construction starts in 2025, targeting 2034 for the first ship's commission. The frigates will defend against multiple threats, including hypersonic weapons and ballistic missiles.



Germany ordered four U212CD submarines, developed jointly with Norway. These 73-meter vessels feature fuel cell propulsion and advanced stealth technology for extended underwater operations.







The submarine upgrade includes modern sensors, four torpedo tubes, and possible cruise missile integration. Their displacement reaches 2,500 tons, marking substantial growth from previous models.



This modernization aligns with similar naval expansions worldwide. Major powers like the US , China, and Russia continue developing advanced warships and submarines.



European allies France and Britain pursue comparable programs with their FREMM frigates and Type 26 vessels. Asian nations also expand maritime capabilities significantly.



Germany's naval enhancement strengthens NATO commitments and North Sea security. Though smaller than major naval powers, these upgrades position Germany among Europe's most capable maritime forces.

