Jacopo Bruni Joins The Plaza Doha, LXR Hotels & Resorts As Director Of Food & Drinks

The Plaza Doha, LXR Hotels & Resorts announces the appointment of Jacopo Bruni as the new Director of Food & Drinks. With an impressive career spanning 18 years in the global food and beverage industry, Jacopo brings a wealth of experience managing luxury dining establishments, enhancing creativity, and driving revenue through strategic Food & Drinks innovations.

Jacopo began his career in the Food & Drinks (F&D) as a service professional and quickly grew to managing wedding and event catering in Portofino. He later honed his skills in mixology, earning recognition as a talented bar specialist before advancing to bar manager at the Mia Lounge in London. Driven by a passion for culinary arts, Jacopo then trained under the guidance of 3 Michelin-starred chef Massimiliano Alajmo in Italy, marking the start of his kitchen career.

Throughout his illustrious career, Jacopo has held key positions in Michelin-starred establishments and luxury hotels, including The Connaught Hotel in London, and The Peninsula Beijing, where he played a pivotal role in earning the hotel's first Michelin star at Jing, the hotel's contemporary French restaurant.

Leading his own consultancy firm to help brands refine their dining concepts and optimize operational efficiencies, Jacopo oversaw the opening of over 35 hotels and restaurants in partnership with prestigious brands such as Hyatt, Langham, Swire, and IHG. He also spent two years at IHG's Greater China corporate office as part of the Restaurants, Bars & Events Operations team, focusing on developing food and beverage concepts, setting operational standards, and coordinating large-scale events. We are thrilled to welcome Jacopo.“His extensive knowledge, leadership style, and international experience make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Ahmet Antepli, General Manager of The Plaza Doha.“We look forward to Jacopo's impact on elevating our dining offerings even further and establishing The Plaza Doha as a premier gastronomic destination in Qatar.”

Jacopo's appointment signals an exciting new chapter for The Plaza Doha's dining landscape, where he will oversee innovative culinary concepts. His leadership will drive the launch of several new, eagerly anticipated dining destinations, including a refined Italian steakhouse, an all-day dining restaurant with specialty dishes, Boulangerie, and a vibrant rooftop lounge.

“I'm excited to join The Plaza Doha and help elevate the guest experience across our dining venues. I look forward to unveiling our new Italian steakhouse, Boulangerie, and rooftop lounge; as well as crafting inspired dining moments for our guest in Doha.”

For more information or to make reservations, please visit The Plaza Doha LXR Hotels & Resorts or call +974 40402222.

Read more about LXR Hotels and Resorts at href="" hilto .