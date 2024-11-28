GIM And Blackperl DFIR Launch Cyberops360: Leadership Skills For A Cyber

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

GIM and BlackPerl DFIRLaunch CyberOps360: Essential Leadership Skills for a Cyber-Threatened World

In response to the growing global demand for cybersecurity leaders, BlackPerl DFIR has joined forces with the prestigious Goa Institute of Management (GIM) to introduce CyberOps360, a transformative cybersecurity certification program. This six-month course is designed to equip IT professionals with advanced leadership skills, technical expertise, and strategic decision-making capabilities to manage Cybersecurity Operations (Cyber Ops) teams.

Meeting the Demand for Cybersecurity Leadership

As cyber threats become more sophisticated, businesses need leaders who can proactively safeguard their organizations. With global cybercrime costs projected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025 (Cybersecurity Ventures), the demand for skilled leaders has skyrocketed. Despite this, the world faces a gap of 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs by 2025, with India alone requiring 1 million experts.

“At Goa Institute of Management, we prioritize developing agile leaders equipped to address the complexities of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. CyberOps360 embodies this vision by blending advanced cybersecurity skills with strategic leadership training, empowering professionals to lead with resilience, innovation, and a strong sense of responsibility. This program reflects our commitment to creating high-value leaders who not only navigate challenges but also drive meaningful progress in securing the digital future.” said Prof. Ajit Parulekar, Director at GIM.

“CyberOps360 isn't just about technical training-it's about shaping leaders capable of driving resilience and security in a dynamic digital landscape,” added Mr. Archan Choudhury, Founder of BlackPerl DFIR Pvt Ltd.

Why CyberOps360 Stands Out

Comprehensive Curriculum: 180 hours of immersive training covering threat intelligence, malware analysis, cloud security, and incident response.

Additionally, AI and ML based threat detection proactively detects and defends any new Cyber attack.

Hands-On Training: Real-world applications, including labs with tools like Wazuh SIEM, Elastic, and TheHive.

Industry Certification: Globally recognized certifications from BlackPerl DFIR and GIM to enhance your professional profile.

Leadership Development: Fusion of cybersecurity proficiency and strategic management skills to prepare for executive roles.

Career Opportunities: Access to paid internships and job placements through BlackPerl's extensive industry network.

Designed for IT Professionals and Business Leaders

CyberOps360 is tailored for:



IT professionals looking to transition into high-demand leadership roles such as SOC Manager, Incident Response Specialist, or Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Mid-career managers seeking to develop both technical and managerial expertise. Business owners in IT, finance, and related industries who need strategic cyber risk management skills.

Key Program Benefits

Lead with Confidence: Manage and inspire Cyber Ops teams.

Mitigate Cyber Risks: Develop strategies to protect organizations from ransomware, phishing, and other cyber threats from AI and ML based risks emerging every day.

Drive Strategic Success: Align cybersecurity initiatives with broader business goals.

Joint Statement

“The convergence of technology and business has created a complex cyber landscape. Our collaboration with GIM empowers IT professionals to become cybersecurity experts capable of defending organizations from a wide range of threats, including ransomware, phishing attacks, and data breaches,” said Mr. Choudhury.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision to prepare professionals who can lead in an interconnected and risk-filled world,” CyberOps360 represents a landmark collaboration between industry and academia, equipping professionals with the agility, leadership, and advanced skills needed to safeguard organizations. This program underscores our commitment to preparing transformative leaders ready to tackle real-world challenges and drive global impact added Ajit Parulekar, Director at GIM the principal guiding force behind this partnership.

About BlackPerl DFIR Pvt Ltd

BlackPerl DFIR is a leader in cybersecurity and services and training, empowering professionals and businesses worldwide to secure their enterprises from critical threats. Known for its hands-on approach, BlackPerl fosters resilient cybersecurity teams capable of defending against today's most advanced threats, including those coming from AI and ML engineered (unknown) threats. They create the most advanced detection and defense mechanisms to secure the Cyber threatened world.

About GIM

The Goa Institute of Management is among India's top-ranked business schools, renowned for its emphasis on leadership, innovation, and societal impact. Recognized as one of the "Best B-Schools for the World" in the Positive Impact Rating 2023, GIM continues to develop agile leaders for a dynamic future.

Enrollment for CyberOps360 is open now.

Check for more details -

Visit or contact +91 9972641801 to secure your spot in this game-changing program.

Whatsapp - Reach us here, to learn more