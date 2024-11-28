59-Year-Old Man Killed In Russian Drone Attack On Kherson Suburbs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 59-year-old man was killed in a Russian drone attack on the Kherson suburb of Antonivka on Thursday.

That's according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

The Kherson District Prosecutor's Office has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the attack as a war crime related to premeditated murder, the report said.

According to the investigation, on November 28, 2024, at about 12:20, Russian forces launched another attack on Antonivka. A drone struck a street with a munition, resulting in the death of the 59-year-old man.

