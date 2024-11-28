NSDC: 26.3% Of GDP Allocated To Security, Defense In Next Year's Budget

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's 2025 State Budget, over 2.2 trillion hryvnias, equivalent to 26.3% of GDP, has been earmarked for security and defense forces.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the Law of Ukraine 'On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025,' which was passed by the Verkhovna Rada on November 19. The law allocates over 2.2 trillion UAH, or 26.3% of GDP, to security and defense forces," the statement reads.

This decision aligns with the NSDC resolution dated October 2, 2024, titled“On Proposals to the Draft Law of Ukraine 'On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025' Regarding Articles Related to Ensuring National Security and Defense of Ukraine," enacted by Presidential Decree No. 683 on October 2, 2024.

According to the NSDC, the government was tasked with ensuring the possibility of increasing security and defense spending in 2025, taking into account the military-political situation and budgetary constraints. Therefore, as with this year, next year's budget includes increased expenditures to meet the urgent needs of security and defense agencies related to countering the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.

The government has been instructed to take necessary measures to ensure the timely and full financing of security and defense bodies in 2025, including payments for military personnel, law enforcement officers, and officers of various ranks.

"Ensuring adequate support for security and defense personnel and implementing social guarantees remain priority areas under the constant supervision of the President of Ukraine and the NSDC," the Council emphasized.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has been directed to ensure the timely financing of all expenditures stipulated in the 2025 State Budget for the security and defense sector.

